Trump to change asylum rules

(CNN) – President Donald Trump said his administration is finalizing an executive action that would limit asylum claims as thousands of Central American migrants continue their journey to the U.S. border.
Trump announced Thursday his plans to revamp the U.S. asylum system, but did not give specifics on what he would change.
"My administration is finalizing a plan to end the rampant abuse of our asylum system. It's abused," he said.
Trump said he’ll issue an executive order sometime next week, which will also include ending what he calls the “catch and release” immigration program.
"We're going to catch. We're not going to release,” he said. “They're going to stay with us until the deportation hearing or asylum hearing takes place."
Trump went on to address the thousands of Central Americans making their way to the U.S. border, saying it’s like an “invasion.”
“These illegal caravans will not be allowed into the United States,” he said. “They should turn back now, because they are wasting their time.”
Defense officials have emphasized that U.S. troops already at the border or who are headed to the border are there to support civil authorities only. They are not expected to come into any contact with migrants.
But Trump didn’t rule out military force at the border.
When he was asked what would happen if someone in the caravan throws rocks at troops, Trump said: “I tell them, ‘Consider it a rifle.’ When they throw rocks like they did at the Mexico military and police, I say, ‘Consider it a rifle.’”
A U.S. defense official said troops will only use force in cases of self-defense.
