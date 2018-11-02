Sikeston DPS reminds residents about heating safety

Sikeston DPS says heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths.
By Amber Ruch | November 2, 2018 at 11:51 AM CDT - Updated November 2 at 11:51 AM

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is reminding residents about heating safety.

They say heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths.

DPS offered a these safety tips and precautions to help prevent most heating fires from happening:

  • Keep anything that can burn at least 3-feet away from heating equipment such as furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves or portable space heaters
  • Have a 3-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters
  • Never use extension cords or power strips to power space heaters
  • Never use your oven to heat your home
  • Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions
  • Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional
  • Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed
  • Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters
  • Make sure fireplaces have a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home
  • Install and maintain Carbon Monoxide alarms to avoid the risk of CO poisoning
  • If you smell gas in your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call 911
  • Test smoke alarms monthly

