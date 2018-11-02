Pres. Trump’s schedule, weather might impact Nov. 5 rally in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -If you’re waiting in line at the Show Me Center on Monday, there’s a chance you’ll be standing outside all day.
Sergeant Rick Schmidt with the City of Cape Girardeau Police Department recommends to use common sense when it comes to the weather that day.
A few Southeast Missouri State University students said they plan to be out there rain or shine.
No umbrellas will be allowed into the event. So, if you’re planning to use one, Sgt. Schmidt said you’ll get it taken at the door, and it won’t be returned.
“No special plans for rain," he said. "Come dressed according for the rain forecast. So that’s something you’ll have to do before you leave the house.
Sgt. Schmidt also said there will be plenty of police around the Show Me Center on Monday to deal with any weather-related problems. If you have an issue, let a police officer know.
The president also has rallies scheduled in Cleveland, Ohio, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Cape Girardeau on Monday.
