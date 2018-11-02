Police: iPhone theft caught on camera, suspect unknown

By Marsha Heller | November 2, 2018 at 11:49 AM CDT - Updated November 2 at 11:49 AM

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Marion, Illinois Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in a motorized wheelchair seen in surveillance video.

Police say the man is wanted in connection to a theft of an iPhone at the Marion Kroger store on Sunday, Sept. 30.

A customer reports they left the iPhone at the self-checkout.

Police say the video shows the suspected man taking the phone while at the self-checkout after the customer leaves.

Marion Police are trying to identify the man in this picture wanted in connection with the theft of an iPhone from a grocery store. (Source: Marion Police Department)
Anyone with information about the case can call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

