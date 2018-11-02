Police: iPhone theft caught on camera, suspect unknown

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Marion, Illinois Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in a motorized wheelchair seen in surveillance video.
Police say the man is wanted in connection to a theft of an iPhone at the Marion Kroger store on Sunday, Sept. 30.
A customer reports they left the iPhone at the self-checkout.
Police say the video shows the suspected man taking the phone while at the self-checkout after the customer leaves.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.