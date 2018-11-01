Ohio photographer charged for editing pictures to show children being raped, assaulted and killed

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The FBI and local law enforcement officers have arrested a Columbiana County man accused of soliciting men to have sex with children on film.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says David Grunden, a 34-year-old Lisbon man, has been federally charged with solicitation and advertising for child pornography.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Oct. 30 at Grunden’s home following a nine-month investigation and found 179 depictions of child pornography on a computer in his residence.
According to federal court documents, Grunden operates and photographs for DCG Productions, which offers “award winning, high quality photography, web and graphic design services to anyone!”
Grunden is accused of creating computer-generated child pornography images depicting fantasy and fictional scenes. The edited images would allegedly show children being raped, assaulted and killed.
He also allegedly posted ads online searching for adult men to have sex with young girls while he records or photographs them.
Grunden was taken into custody without incident. A detention hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5. in Youngstown.
