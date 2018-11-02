New poll predicts high voter turnout in youth

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - With midterm elections just a few days away, Americans across the country are getting ready to cast their ballots.
A new poll from the Harvard Institute of Politics is suggesting that many more voters this time around will be between the ages of 18 to 29.
The poll suggests that President Trump’s election has sparked a new wave of voter interest among youth. It finds that 40 percent of the individuals polled would “definitely vote” come Tuesday, November 6.
Here in the Heartland, based on what students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale told Heartland News, it seems the poll is at least accurate in that young people are more fired up for these midterm elections.
Of the students we talked to, most were registered to vote and some had even already cast early ballots. All of them knew that midterm elections were on this coming Tuesday.
Students like freshman, Prem Rana, think that outrage from Donald Trump’s time in the White House so far will drive more to the polls.
“Because of how the election played out, I definitely think more people are gonna go vote and there’s gonna be change,” Rana said.
Others, like Taylor Harrison, already voted. She said she wanted to get it done early because she didn’t want to be too busy and miss it on Tuesday.
Based on what John Hackmann said, some young voters aren’t just planning on showing up to the polls, but are trying to be educated when they do.
“I really hated in the 2016 election that I didn’t know everything on the ballot,” he said. "So I’m actually researching the nominees.”
Overall, students at SIUC feel the way Taylor Franklin does, in that they want something different for the country than what they have right now.
“I feel like if I don’t vote there’s going to be some major changes, and I want to be a part of a positive change,” Franklin said.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.