Nazi Christmas ornaments for sale at gun show: Many want them banned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A KKK robe and Christmas ornaments with swastikas on them were for sale during a gun show at the Kentucky Expo Center over the last weekend of October.
The leader of the Fair Board said he’s outraged and has called an emergency meeting in response.
National Gun Day at the Kentucky Expo Center brought vendors from all over the country, including Walter Kanzler Guns and Militaria from Florida.
The collector was selling World War II Christmas ornaments adorned with swastikas.
The same day in Pittsburgh, 11 people were gunned down at a Jewish synagogue. Days earlier, what city leaders are calling a hate crime happened at a Louisville area Kroger. Two black shoppers were shot and killed, and police are investigating reports the suspect was motivated by race.
A reporter from the Courier Journal brought photos of the Nazi memorabilia sold at the gun show to the Kentucky State Fair Board for comment.
"The most upsetting part is what the meaning of these symbols have and to allow those to be sold on Kentucky Venues property when I’m chairman of the board, I really find that offensive to myself as well, it’s just not right,” State Fair Board Chairman Dr. Mark Lynn said.
Kanzler told WAVE 3 News he has no comment. On his website, the collector said there’s no political agenda behind his sales, just an interest in history.
“It’s really bigger than that,” Lynn said. “We’ve got to get beyond racism, we’ve got to get beyond hatred, and you hope that as a people, as a city, a town, a nation we can do that. And by allowing items to be sold that specifically represent those type of things, in my opinion, that’s not a type of way that you can do that moving forward.”
Lynn wants to ban Nazi and white supremacy items from being sold on the property.
University of Kentucky basketball stars Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt are among those demanding the policy be changed. The two said if it doesn’t, they want their Hall of Fame plaques removed from Freedom Hall because they want no part of hate.
A representative from the Jewish Federation of Louisville released this statement:
“KKK and Nazi inspired items are reprehensible and extremely offensive and they should not be made readily available for sale in any venue. We would encourage the Kentucky State Fair Board to alter their policies and regulations to ensure that a situation like this does not happen again.”
The board will meet on Nov. 15. Lynn plans to propose strengthening the existing exhibitor policies.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.