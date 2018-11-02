Mark Twain National Forest issues tip line to fight arson

ROLLA, MO (KFVS) - The Mark Twain National Forest has established a tip line to help stop arson.
Leaves falling can become the fuel source needed to carry a wildfire through the forest.
The Forest established an anonymous tip line after the Rozell Fire. In February 2018, more than 2,000 acres were burned.
“Arson is irresponsible, illegal and has the potential to be deadly,” stated Casey Hutsell, Patrol Captain. “We take every fire investigation seriously and are committed to ending forest arson on the Mark Twain,”
Hutsell said that any information can be helpful and he urged anyone with information to call the arson hotline at (573) 364-1745.
