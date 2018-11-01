Man says son was injured by pin placed in Halloween candy, investigation underway

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man says his son was injured by a straight pin that had been placed inside a Snickers candy bar.
Howard Peacock said that his son got the candy while the family was trick or treating in the Grace Ridge neighborhood in southern Rowan County.
“It was really shocking. We went there because it’s a high end housing development. You wouldn’t expect it from that kind of community,” Peacock said. “It’s the only place we went. We went last year. There are a lot of nice people.”
Peacock said that his 12-year-old son bit into the small candy bar and was stuck in the roof of his mouth by the pin. A second pin was also found.
Peacock took his son to the doctor on Wednesday night.
“He’s doing okay, hurting right now right behind the front teeth,” Peacock said.
Captain John Sifford with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident was reported and is being investigated.
The neighborhood is a popular trick or treat spot for families.
“We block the road, the cars coming and going, so many that it blocks the road," said Norman Jenkins.
“So many kids come," said Hannah McLaughlin. "Families started pouring into this neighborhood at 5, parking along the streets to trick or treat here. We had chosen to stay in our neighborhood as well and invited a whole bunch of friends over, lots of kids, so it’s sad that it ended with this incident happening.”
