Local school leaders stress the importance of drivers following bus safety laws

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - There’s been a string of crashes this week in at least five states where children have been injured or killed at school bus stops.
No school leader wants to make that life-changing call to a parent that their child’s been hurt getting on or off a bus.
Local school leaders said this same kind of reckless driving around buses happens all too often here in the Heartland.
“I mean now kids are getting hurt or losing their lives,” said Beth Lieser, Clippard Elementary second grade teacher and mother of two.
Lieser said she has seen drivers ignore school bus signs and signals.
“It’s really scary because there’s not a lot you can do," she said. “There’s times that you might not be able to, you see something happening, but you may not be able to get there to intervene fast enough.”
It’s the law in every state for drivers going both ways to stop for a school bus on two-way roads, according to United States Department of Transportation.
“Either they’re on their cell phones or just lack of paying attention thinking that the stop sign that comes up on the bus doesn’t apply to them,” said Amy Emmenderfer, Clippard Elementary Principal.
Both Lieser and Emmenderfer said if you drive near a bus stop or school, put the phone down and be aware.
“It’s something that they just need to stop and realize that they have precious cargo on there," said Emmenderfer. “They have our children, and we need to make sure that we’re doing all that we can do to pay attention."
According to Emmenderfer, the school district works with the bus company to avoid unsafe routes for school pickup and drop-off.
"The ultimate goal is to have the kids at school, to have them here safely, to get them home safely, and all of that. Because they are still our responsibility until they step foot off that bus,” said Emmenderfer.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools train a monitor to ride on every bus and help with students’ medical and safety needs. These monitors include teachers and teachers' assistants.
“We are the adults,” said Emmenderfer. “We have to be watching for the kids. We can’t make the kids responsible to pay attention to the cars and all of that.”
Concerns laid out in Cape Girardeau are echoed over in Metropolis, Illinois, where the police department had officers follow school buses today to make sure all drivers were following the law.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.