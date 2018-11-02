Less than half of registered voters in Kentucky expected to vote

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Less than half of registered Kentucky voters are expected to head to polls for Tuesday’s mid-term elections.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes projected a voter turnout of 46-percent on Thursday. That’s about the same number of people who voted in midterm elections in 2010 and 2014. Turnout in those two years was 49 percent and 46 percent, respectively.
About 3.4 million Kentuckians are registered to vote.
So far, more than 30,000 absentee votes have been cast in person--and nearly 24,000 ballots were mailed to voters who requested them.
“Based on historical data and current absentee voting patterns, it appears the turnout in this year’s election will be consistent with the last two midterm cycles,” Grimes said in a statement. “It’s not OK, though, for more than half of our voters not to participate, and there’s still time to prove my prediction wrong. I’m calling on all Kentucky voters to make a plan to vote next Tuesday.”
Voters can prepare to vote on Nov. 6 by visiting GoVoteKY.com.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.