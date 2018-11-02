KY students suspended for dressing as Columbine shooters for Halloween

COLUMBIA, KY (WAVE) - Two high school students in Adair County, KY, came to school on Halloween dressed as the Columbine school shooters.
LEX 18 reported those students, who haven’t been identified since they are not facing any criminal charges, have been suspended from school for three days.
Pictures posted on social media show the two girls around their school in their costumes, which mimic what Dylan Kleibold and Eric Harris wore when they carried out a shooting rampage in their high school that left 15 people dead back in 1999.
One picture the girls posted was captioned “Dylan and Eric 2018” while another was staged to resemble Kleibold and Harris' suicide in their school library after the mass shooting.
Those pictures went viral, sparking outrage about the girls' costumes.
“Even though it’s fake…it’s something that could happen…and it’s very real,” Erin Pineur told LEX 18.
A father of one of the girls said the girls know they made a mistake but the school “blew the whole situation out of proportion.” He also told LEX 18 the girls have received death threats.
The school has not commented.
