Kershaw stays with Dodgers for $93M, 3-year deal

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw watches from the dugout during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Los Angeles. After pushing his decision back 48 hours, the Dodgers ace, on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, has to either opt out of the final two years and $65 million on his contract or play out the string. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (AP)