Kennett fire chief appointed to Seismic Safety Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Kennett Fire Chief John Mallott to the Seismic Safety Commission.
The Seismic Safety Commission works with earthquake preparedness.
Mallott is also the Emergency Management director for the City of Kennett, Missouri.
He served in the Missouri Air National Guard for 28 years and is an Associate/Adjunct instructor for the University of Missouri-Columbia Extension for fire and rescue training.
