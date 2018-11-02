1 injured in head-on crash on I-37 at Harmony Church Rd.

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - One person was injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 37 at Harmony Church Road on Friday, November 2.
According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 5:51 a.m. near West Frankfort, Illinois.
Troopers say a 2018 Toyota Corolla was going southbound on I-37 about .2 miles south of Harmony Church Rd. and a 2002 Lincoln Town Car was going northbound on I-37. They say the Toyota tried to pass another southbound vehicle on the left and when it entered the northbound lane, it hit the Lincoln Town Car head-on.
The driver of the Toyota, Ashley Dawn Atkinson, 34, or Orient, Ill., was taken to an area hospital for reportedly minor injuries.
She was cited for driving under the influence and improper lane usage.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.