Head-on crash partially blocks road in Livingston Co., KY

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A reported head-on crash is blocking one lane of U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) emergency crews are on the scene of the crash which is just West of Dyer Hill Curve between Burns and Smithland.
The crash happened on Friday, Nov. 2.
Immediately after the crash the roadway was blocked for about 30 minutes.
One lane is now open to traffic. Flaggers are directing drivers.
Details on what caused the crash are unclear at this time.
