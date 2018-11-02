First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

A little quieter (and lots drier) this morning as yesterday’s system has pushed off to the northeast. Our only fly in the ointment this morning is a weak system to our northwest that will be approaching this afternoon and evening. It looks like this system will gradually fall apart as it moves into the Heartland, but all models hold onto a few rain showers during the afternoon and evening hours…with rain chances gradually decreasing to near zero as it moves east of the Mississippi River. So the best chance of showers this afternoon looks to be over the hills of SE Missouri, especially along and west of US 67. By this evening and certainly overnight things should be mainly dry.
Saturday looks to be the weather pick day of the weekend with dry, relatively mild conditions…as another fast-moving front is now indicated bringing a band of clouds and showers thru the area on Sunday. Should not be a major event…but at least a band or two of rain showers now looking possible. Beyond Sunday a strong storm is still indicated with an upper trough moving in late Monday….moving overhead Monday night…and then pushing off to the east Tuesday morning. This looks to be a more widespread and heavier rain event for our area….but temps should be warmer than during the most recent system. Could be some thunderstorms Monday night in fact. Beyond that, the remainder of next week is currently looking cool and quiet for a change.
