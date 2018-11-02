First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

A little quieter (and lots drier) this morning as yesterday’s system has pushed off to the northeast. Our only fly in the ointment this morning is a weak system to our northwest that will be approaching this afternoon and evening. It looks like this system will gradually fall apart as it moves into the Heartland, but all models hold onto a few rain showers during the afternoon and evening hours…with rain chances gradually decreasing to near zero as it moves east of the Mississippi River. So the best chance of showers this afternoon looks to be over the hills of SE Missouri, especially along and west of US 67. By this evening and certainly overnight things should be mainly dry.