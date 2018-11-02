First Alert Friday Forecast

A little quieter (and lots drier) this morning as yesterday’s system has pushed off to the northeast. Our only fly in the ointment is a weak system to our west that will be approaching this afternoon. A line of showers late this morning is still holding together….and will likely be moving into our western counties by about noon…and will then push east into the region this afternoon. It is expected to weaken as it moves east….but nonetheless there are likely to be at least a few showers in the area this afternoon and evening….falling apart after sunset.
Saturday looks to be the weather pick day of the weekend with dry, relatively mild conditions…as another fast-moving front is now indicated bringing a band of clouds and showers thru the area on Sunday. Should not be a major event…but at least a band or two of rain showers now looking possible. Beyond Sunday a strong storm is still indicated with an upper trough moving in later Monday….moving overhead Monday night…and then pushing off to the east Tuesday morning. This looks to be a more widespread and heavier rain event for our area….but temps should be warmer than during the most recent system. It’s a bit early but there does look to be a threat of some stronger thunderstorms late Monday or Monday night….a development that we’ll monitor this weekend. Beyond that, the remainder of next week is currently looking cool and quiet for a change.
