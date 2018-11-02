First Alert Friday Forecast

Saturday looks to be the weather pick day of the weekend with dry, relatively mild conditions…as another fast-moving front is now indicated bringing a band of clouds and showers thru the area on Sunday. Should not be a major event…but at least a band or two of rain showers now looking possible. Beyond Sunday a strong storm is still indicated with an upper trough moving in later Monday….moving overhead Monday night…and then pushing off to the east Tuesday morning. This looks to be a more widespread and heavier rain event for our area….but temps should be warmer than during the most recent system. It’s a bit early but there does look to be a threat of some stronger thunderstorms late Monday or Monday night….a development that we’ll monitor this weekend. Beyond that, the remainder of next week is currently looking cool and quiet for a change.