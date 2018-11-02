First Alert: A break from the rain

(KFVS) - It’s a cool start to your Friday, but we will get a break from the rain this morning.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says the system that brought us rain yesterday has pushed out of the Heartland and the clouds are beginning to clear.
Temperatures are starting out in the 40s this morning with highs today in the mid-to-upper 50s.
There is a chance for some rain in the southwestern part of the Heartland this afternoon and evening.
Most of the region East of the Mississippi will be rain-free.
Overnight, conditions should be mainly dry.
The weekend looks dry on Saturday with a slight chance for rain on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.