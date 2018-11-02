Death investigation in Mt. Vernon, IL

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, according to police.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Prairie for a report of a battery on Tuesday, October 30. The man was taken by emergency personel to a regional hospital.
The man died on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at the hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Mt. Vernon Police Department Detectives are investigating the death. Also assisting is the Vanderburgh County, Indiana Coroner’s Office and the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office.
After the investigation, police say a report will be sent to the state’s attorney to determine if criminal charges will be filed.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.