Coroner called to Clay County helicopter crash

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller tells Region 8 News that the coroner has been called to the scene of a helicopter crash near McDougal.
The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. off Highway 62 near County Road 245, just west of town. The single-passenger helicopter went down in a field, about 800 feet off the highway.
Sheriff Miller told Region 8 News' Chase Davis that the pilot “did not make it.” The coroner is on his way to the scene.
The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management has confirmed the death.
Arkansas State Police, local fire crews, EMTs, and the Clay County Office of Emergency Services are also on the scene.
We will have more updates as information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.