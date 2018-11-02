Control burn scheduled on John A. Logan College campus

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - A control burn is scheduled to be on the John A. Logan College on Saturday morning, November 3.
According to the college, the prescribed burn will be in the prairie directly behind the Mees Village Centre. It’s about a 1-acre field that was planted as a prairie several years ago, but has become overgrown with invasive plants.
They say the burn is a natural process that will allow for the restoration of prairie grasses and wild flowers specific to the Southern Illinois region.
According to the college, natural occurring prairie areas keep their “prairie” state of vegetation due to fires from natural causes like lightning throughout the years. Natural prairie plants rejuvenate and thrive after a fire.
As prairie vegetation returns to the college’s field in the spring, and with supplemental seed planting to restore lost plant varieties, the field will also serve as a Monarch butterfly waystation during migration seasons.
Weather permitting, the burn will take place in the morning and is expected to take no more than 20 minutes. If you see smoke from that area on campus, college leaders say there is no cause for alarm. All necessary permits and authorizations required have been approved and the burn will be controlled by professionals from several organizations.
JALC, along with the Southern Illinois Prescribed Burn Association, SIUC Department of Forestry, the Nature Conservancy, University of Illinois and Champaign, the U of I Extension Office, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge Fire Management team and the Harrison Bruce Village Master Naturalists and Gardeners will participate in the burn.
