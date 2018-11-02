Congressman Jason Smith visits Cape Girardeau Veterans Home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Congressman Jason Smith toured the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home on Friday, Nov. 2.
Earlier this year, the facility received 8.7 million dollars in grant money for upgrades.
Organizers say they want to make it feel more like a true “home” for the residents.
“The veterans home here has received almost a $9 million grant from the veterans administration to remodel and to fix up the facilities and better serve our veterans and it’s really always a great time to talk to our veterans who served and to tell me what’s on their mind and whether they think I’m doing a good job or bad job it’s, it’s, it’s very good," said Congressman Smith.
Upgrades will happen in the bedrooms, kitchen, dining areas and lobby.
The project is expected to be finished in about a year and a half.
