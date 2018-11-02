City of Poplar Bluff designated as ‘Veteran-Friendly Community’

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The City of Poplar Bluff will be officially designated as a “Veteran-Friendly Community” in a ceremony on Friday, November 9.
The public is invited to the event at 11 a.m. at the Veterans' Wall in front of the Black River Coliseum.
The designation is given by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
According to the VA, Poplar Bluff will be the first rural Veteran Friendly Community in Missouri, as St. Louis is the only other officially-designated city in the state.
