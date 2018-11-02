Carbondale Mayor Henry seeking re-election in 2019

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbonale mayor John “Mike” Henry announced that he will be seeking for re-election.
“In deciding to run for reelection,” Mayor Henry said, “I considered not only all that we have accomplished, but also the work yet to be done.”
Mayor Henry cited the need to:
· Continue to work closely with Southern Illinois University at Carbondale to rebuild enrollment;
· Implement Phase 3 of the Downtown Streetscape plan;
· Continue the pursuit of federal and state funding for our new Multi-Modal Transportation Center
“As I have said many times before, together we are making Carbondale the place that you and I, our children and grandchildren are proud to call home.”
The consolidated primary, if more than two candidates file for mayor, will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. The consolidated election will take place Tuesday, April 2.
Elections for three city council seats—those held by Tom Grant, Navreet Kang, and Adam Loos—will also take place on those dates.
