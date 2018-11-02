Ballard students recognized at FBLA leadership conference

BARLOW, KY (KFVS) - Four Ballard Memorial High School FBLA-PBL members have been recognized as outstanding officers at the group’s, Fall Leadership Conference.
The conference was held at Murray State University on Oct. 18.
Award winners include Mason Purcell, vice president; Preston Reno, treasurer; Jenna Thomas, parliamentarian; and Taryn Hamilton, historian.
Students learned about specific roles with which they could be involved in the organization.
“All students and advisors had fun and learned a lot,” said Ballard Advisor Korrie Purcell.
