Army Corps ready for flood control ops on Ohio and Mississippi Rivers

CINCINNATI, OH (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are prepared for flood-control operations on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers due to anticipated heavy rain in the forecast.
“The Corps is prepared to declare flood operations for the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, if and when, the water levels at Cairo reaches 35 feet with a predicted stage of 40 feet or more,” said Kyle McCune, chief Water Management Division.
As of Friday, November 2, the stage at Cairo, Illinois is 34.82 feet and rising.
“Cairo stages are not currently forecast to meet the criteria,” said McCune. “Should conditions change and the criteria is met, the Corps will initiate flood operations.”
The Corps is currently coordinating with the Nashville District for Barkley Lake, Mississippi Valley Division for the Mississippi River, the Tennessee Valley Authority for Kentucky Lake and the National Weather Service’s River Forecast Centers.
