Abandoned iPhone leads to arrest for alleged sex crimes involving child

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - An abandoned iPhone found in South Louisville, Kentucky leads to the arrest of a Jeffersontown man on Thursday, Nov. 1.
According to the office of Attorney General Andy Beshear, the Cyber Crimes Lab examined the iPhone and a two-week investigation led to the arrest of 56-year-old Michael Joseph Chandler.
Beshear says the cyber team discovered multiple child sex abuse images on the smart phone.
Chandler is charged with one count of first-degree sodomy, one count of the use of a minor in a sexual performance, and two counts of possession of matter depicting a sex performance by a minor.
He is currently housed at Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond.
A resident in Louisville reportedly found the cell phone and notified investigators.
According to Beshear’s office, in the past two and half years, the number of arrests, indictments and convictions by his cyber investigators has reached historic levels, with a total of more than 150.
