Trees, power lines down in Cape Girardeau, MO blocking several roads

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Several roadways are blocked in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Early Thursday morning around 3:30 a.m. power lines, telephone lines and trees were down around the city.
According to fire officials, the area of North Sprigg has two locations where power lines are down. In one of those locations, on N. Sprigg and Normal St., crews expect it to take several hours to remove a large tree from the roadway.
A third area is blocked by a tree down as well on West End.
Officials also said there are several power outages in these areas.
Fire officials said public works is on the scene and Ameren UE has been contacted.
Ameren’s website is not reporting power outages as 4:20 a.m.
No one was injured in any of these incidents, officials said.
We’ll keep you up to date as we learn more.
