Trading in Halloween candy for a good cause in Cape Girardeau

"I've noticed a lot of people will have candy sitting around after the holidays and they have a few pieces here and there and constantly snacking on it so, why leave this candy sit there and taunt everyone you know, Jaegers said. “There was a study that shows that people and children alone have about 7,000 calories in candy just in this Halloween day, so why have that keep going, you know one day get it done any left over bring it on by."