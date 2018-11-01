Trading in Halloween candy for a good cause in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The City Of Cape Girardeau is collecting any unwanted Halloween candy in exchange for a different kind of treat.
Just bring in at least one pound of candy to the Osage Center for a free fitness class. Fitness instructor Christine Jaegers said it’s an easy way to keep the holidays healthy.
"I've noticed a lot of people will have candy sitting around after the holidays and they have a few pieces here and there and constantly snacking on it so, why leave this candy sit there and taunt everyone you know, Jaegers said. “There was a study that shows that people and children alone have about 7,000 calories in candy just in this Halloween day, so why have that keep going, you know one day get it done any left over bring it on by."
You can drop your candy off November 2 between 8 a.m. And 5 p.m.
All of the candy that’s collected will be donated to the Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau.
