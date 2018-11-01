Teen arrested for assaulting girlfriend in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A teenager was arrested after he assaulted his girlfriend and fired a handgun over her head on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Police were called to Mercy Health Hospital emergency room about 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
A 21-year-old woman said that an argument between her and her boyfriend, 18-year-old Tyler I. Martktez, escalated and he assaulted her.
The woman said Marktez smashed her cell phone against a wall, pulled a handgun and fired two or three shots over her head. She said she was kicked and hit several times.
Officers spoke with the teen at his home and he eventually admitted there had been a physical altercation between him and his girlfriend.
He denied having or knowing anything about shooting a handgun.
He was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, assault, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief and was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Officers searched his home and found a Flock 9mm handgun in a bedroom. The gun was stolen from McCracken County on Oct. 6, 2018.
