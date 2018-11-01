Shawnee Community College hosts legislative luncheon

ULLIN, IL (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College hosted its 2nd annual Legislative Luncheon on the main campus in Ullin, Illinois on Thursday, November 1.
Senator Dale Fowler, Senator Paul Schimpf, Representative Terri Bryant and other community leaders were present.
Staff members and members of the Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees and local Legence Bank representatives discussed with legislators various opportunities for growth in higher education.
