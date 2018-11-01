Person wanted for using stolen debit card at Paducah ATM

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police is looking for a person who used a stolen debit card at a local credit union.
According to police, a man lost his wallet in Calvert City last week and he checked his statement and someone had used his debit card to withdraw cash from an ATM at Signet Federal Credit Union on 1600 Clark St.
Surveillance shows a person wearing a hooded jacket and a bandana over their face using the card at the ATM. The person’s face is not visible, but police hope someone can identify the jacket the person is wearing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department.
