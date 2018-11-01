Opening ceremonies, Parade plans announced for 2018 Veterans Day in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The public in Paducah, Kentucky are invited to attend the Veterans Day Opening Ceremony and Parade coming up on Nov. 12.
The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department announced the plans for the Opening Ceremony and Parade in addition to the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Dedication.
The dedication ceremony for the Global War on Terror Memorial will be at 9:45 a.m. according to Paducah City officials. This comes after the memorial, on the Clark Street Side of Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza, was unveiled to the public earlier this year on Memorial Day.
A welcome by Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless and the invocation by Rev. Charles Uhlik will kick off the opening ceremony for the Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Korean War Monument located on the 6th Street side of the Plaza.
City officials confirmed that this year’s Master of Ceremonies will be Paducah Ambassador and Vietnam Veteran Robert Worden.
Students who are winners of the Veterans Day Essay contest organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution will be recognized at the opening ceremony.
Music will be provided by the Concord Elementary School Singsations will sing the National Anthem singing a medley of patriotic music. City officials said the opening ceremony includes the recognition of two 2018 Distinguished Veterans who will serve as the parade’s grand marshals.
The ceremony also includes the presentation of the 2018 Patriot Award to honors a non-veteran who dedicates time to serving veterans and veteran causes in the Paducah community.
The annual parade will begin at 11 a.m. at 6th and Washington Streets and will travel along Washington Street until it turns right on 7th Street. The parade will turn right on Broadway and head toward the riverfront. At 2nd Street, it will turn left and disband in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmers' Market.
For those wanting to grab a bite to eat, after the opening ceremony and parade on November 12, the Annual Veterans Day Grill-out will be held at noon at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1191 at 1727 Washington Street. Veterans and the general public are welcome at attend.
For more information about the Veterans Day Parade or related activities, visit the Parks & Recreation Department at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, call 270-444-8508, or visit online at www.paducahky.gov.
