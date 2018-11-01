Open enrollment begins for Affordable Care Act

(KFVS) - On Nov. 1 people can begin signing up for health care through HealthCare.gov.
The enrollment lasts through Dec. 15 according to workers with Get America Covered.
Here are a few facts about singing up for coverage:
- Open Enrollment starts on Nov. 1 but you must sign up by December 15.
- Last year most people found plans available between $50 to $100 per month.
- If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2017, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2018.
- There is a minimum penalty of $695 for not having health insurance.
- If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a professional ccall 1-800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov or make a one-on-one appointment now.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.