Mother charged with child abuse after girl, 8, says she hadn’t eaten in days

CORDOVA, TN (WMC) - Disturbing allegations are coming to light against a Memphis mother and a couple connected to a local church.
Investigators said the 8-year-old girl had bruises and burns on her body. Her mother said she didn't want her anymore.
investigators also said the girl had severe burns and bruising on both sides of her face, as well as severe bruising and old scars all over her body, including whip marks in the genital area. Her mother, Michelle Strong, is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.
Investigators say Strong called officers on Wednesday, Oct. 17 to come get the girl because she was stealing.
The child told investigators she didn't want to be there because she hadn't eaten in four days. Detectives noted the child had lost 28 pounds since November 2017.
The child said she was repeatedly beaten with a belt and switches by her mother, along with a man and his wife, who is a pastor.
It is not clear if Strong and the child lived with the pastor and her husband.
WMC5 knocked on the door but there was no answer.
You can see the letter “D” on the door, which is the first letter in the last name of the couple, but we are not naming because they have not been charged.
Neighbors said they did not know the people who live in the house. When WMC5 went back to the house a few minutes later, we noticed the D was removed from the door.
WMC5 also called the pastor, who said the couple had no comment.
We talked with Youth Villages psychologist Dr. Angel Gooden, who said children usually tell the truth about abuse. "It had been my experience that children are typically are honest when they are discussing abuse," Dr. Gooden said.
Dr. Gooden said bruises or other injuries on a child can be a red flag, as well as a change in behavior. "For children a change in personality sometimes you can see that they may be more withdrawn, isolated,” Dr. Gooden said.
The Department of Children's Services is investigating the case.
Strong is behind bars on a $100,000 bond.
