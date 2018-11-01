MO Gov. Parson discusses election security, defending against cyber threats

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson discussed election preparedness on November 1 with state officials ahead of next week’s elections.
The governor was joined in the briefing by Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft and Missouri’s new Chief Information Officer Mike Cheles.
They discussed the state’s readiness to defend against cyber threats and election security.
“The State of Missouri is committed to protecting the data of the public,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Missouri is on the leading edge across the nation, providing the tools and resources necessary to ensure our state workers are prepared to identify and defend against cyber threats.”
“I appreciate Gov. Parson’s commitment to cybersecurity and his recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month,” said Secretary Ashcroft. “We will continue to work hand-in-hand to maintain and improve our systems and ensure our election infrastructure is secure.”
Parson has instructed the Missouri Office of Administration’s Office of Cyber Security (OCS) to think of new ways to train state employees on cybersecurity.
