“Miscreants” vandalize bathrooms in Doniphan

DONIPHAN, MO (KFVS) - Vandals made a mess of the restrooms at Riverfront Park in Doniphan overnight.
According to the City of Doniphan, they damaged and destroyed many of the toilets and sinks, including defeating in the urinals and breaking water service lines.
City workers were on site the morning of Thursday, Nov. 1 cleaning and removing the damage from what they call “miscreants”.
After the damages are repaired, the restrooms will be closed until spring.
Restrooms at the T.L. Wright Memorial Boat Landing will remain open through the winter.
Anyone with any information with this vandalism is asked to contact the Doniphan Police Department at 573-996-7123.
