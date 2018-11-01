Mercy Health-Reidland Medical Center groundbreaking held

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Mercy Health held a groundbreaking for a new medical center in Reidland this week.
The Mercy Health – Reidland Medical Center will be located at 6321 Kentucky Dam Road at the corner of Highway 68 and 62. It will replace the Mercy Primary Care – Reidland building.
“Mercy Primary Care – Reidland has been an integral part of this community for 23 years,” says Michael Yungmann, CEO, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and Senior Vice President, Mercy Health. “We have outgrown the current building and this expanded medical campus will allow us to grow and continue to extend our healing ministry to the patients and communities we serve.”
The new center will have a kiosk check in, family medicine, radiology and lab services, walk-in care, behavioral health services and telehealth capabilities for specialty services.
Construction is expected to be complete by Fall 2019.
