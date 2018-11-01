$13M property tax relief grants available for S. IL schools

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Applications for property tax relief grants to eligible school districts in Illinois are being accepted.
According to Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) this property tax swap is intended to for high-taxed low-wealth districts to decrease their property tax burden. A total of $50 million has been appropriated for Fiscal Year 2019. Severin is a member of the Appropriations-Elementary & Secondary Education Committee.
The maximum possible tax relief for Schools in the 117th District is estimated at $13,558,393.19.
The breakdown is as follows:
- Aikin Community Consolidated School (Dist. 91) $ 337,761.72
- Benton Community Consolidated School (Dist. 47) $ 701,976.07
- Benton Consolidated High School (Dist. 103) $ 376,489.64
- Carterville Community Unit School (Dist. 5) $ 1,925,831.03
- Christopher Unit (Dist. 99) $ 307,437.15
- Crab Orchard Community Unit School (Dist. 3) $ 323,974.72
- Ewing Northern Consolidated School (Dist. 115) $ 156,204.28
- Frankfort Community Unit School (Dist. 168) $ 902,734.18
- Herrin Community Unit School (Dist. 4) $ 1,665,216.45
- Johnston City Community Unit School (Dist. 1) $ 760,098.76
- Marion Community Unit School (Dist. 2) $ 5,343,534.85
- Sesser-Valier Community Unit School (Dist. 196) $ 317,714.12
- Thompsonville Community Unit School (Dist. 174) $ 195,763.11
- Ziegler-Royalton Community Unit School (Dist. 188) $ 243,657.11
“I am pleased that some tax relief is available for residents in this area of the state,” said Rep. Dave Severin. “I encourage all of the schools in my district to apply for these grants as soon as possible. This could mean over 13 million dollars in property tax relief. That’s real value for the working men and women of southern Illinois!”
