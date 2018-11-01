Jackson planning & zoning commission meeting canceled

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - The City of Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission meeting was canceled.
The public hearing was scheduled for 6 p.m. on November 14 in the Board Chambers of City Hall. It will be rescheduled for a later date.
He hearing is to consider is to consider an amendment to Chapter 65 (zoning) of the City Code related to text amendments.
Notice of the new hearing date will be published after the Nov. 14 meeting when the commission has set a new hearing date.
