2 injured after semi-truck hydroplaned on I-57 in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Two people were injured when a semi truck hydroplaned on Interstate 57 in Williamson County, Illinois on Thursday, November 1.
According to Illinois State Police, a 2016 white Freightliner truck tractor with a trailer was going southbound at mile marker 52 around 1:51 a.m. when it encountered standing water on the road surface.
Troopers say it hydroplaned and went off the road and overturned.
The driver of the truck, 28-year-old Jonathan Harold Swanson, of Houston, Texas, and his passenger had “non-life threatening” injuries and were taken to a hospital in Marion, Ill.
Swanson was charged with improper lane usage.
