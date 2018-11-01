2 injured after semi-truck hydroplaned on I-57 in Williamson Co.

Troopers say the semi truck hydroplaned and went off the road and overturned. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Amber Ruch | November 1, 2018 at 12:33 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 12:33 PM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Two people were injured when a semi truck hydroplaned on Interstate 57 in Williamson County, Illinois on Thursday, November 1.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2016 white Freightliner truck tractor with a trailer was going southbound at mile marker 52 around 1:51 a.m. when it encountered standing water on the road surface.

Troopers say it hydroplaned and went off the road and overturned.

The driver of the truck, 28-year-old Jonathan Harold Swanson, of Houston, Texas, and his passenger had “non-life threatening” injuries and were taken to a hospital in Marion, Ill.

Swanson was charged with improper lane usage.

