November 1, 2018 at 11:57 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 12:53 PM
LATEST NEWS
2 injured after semi-truck hydroplaned on I-57 in Williamson Co.
Two people were injured when a semi truck hydroplaned on Interstate 57 in Williamson County, Illinois on Thursday, November 1.
By
Amber Ruch
44m
44m
Earthquake shakes near Blytheville, AR
According to the USGS a magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook Blytheville, Arkansas at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.
By
Marsha Heller
48m
48m
Opening ceremonies, Parade plans announced for 2018 Veterans Day in Paducah
The public in Paducah, Kentucky are invited to attend the Veterans Day Opening Ceremony and Parade coming up on Nov. 12.
By
Jasmine Adams
1h
1h
First Alert: Chilly afternoon with more rain on the way
Brian Alworth says more rain is in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and evening.
By
Jasmine Adams
1h
1h
Jackson planning & zoning commission meeting canceled
The City of Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission meeting was canceled.
By
Amber Ruch
1h
1h
Heartland Hunters 2018
Share your hunting pictures with the Heartland! Your photo may be featured on Heartland News.
1h
1h
Heartland road projects 11/1
Here are road projects going on in the Heartland. Drive safely!
1h
1h
First Alert Thursday Outlook
Noon weather update
By
Brian Alworth
1h
1h