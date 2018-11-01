Heartland Hunters 2018

November 1, 2018 at 11:57 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 12:53 PM

2 injured after semi-truck hydroplaned on I-57 in Williamson Co.

Two people were injured when a semi truck hydroplaned on Interstate 57 in Williamson County, Illinois on Thursday, November 1.
By 

Amber Ruch

Earthquake shakes near Blytheville, AR

According to the USGS a magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook Blytheville, Arkansas at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.
By 

Marsha Heller

Opening ceremonies, Parade plans announced for 2018 Veterans Day in Paducah

The public in Paducah, Kentucky are invited to attend the Veterans Day Opening Ceremony and Parade coming up on Nov. 12.
By 

Jasmine Adams

First Alert: Chilly afternoon with more rain on the way

Brian Alworth says more rain is in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and evening.
By 

Jasmine Adams

Jackson planning & zoning commission meeting canceled

The City of Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission meeting was canceled.
By 

Amber Ruch

Heartland Hunters 2018

Share your hunting pictures with the Heartland! Your photo may be featured on Heartland News.
Heartland road projects 11/1

Here are road projects going on in the Heartland. Drive safely!
First Alert Thursday Outlook

Noon weather update
By 

Brian Alworth

