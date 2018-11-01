1 found dead in New Madrid Co., MO fire

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A fire in New Madrid County, Missouri is under investigation.
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the Fire Division responded to a report of a fire around 6:54 a.m. on Thursday, November 1 in the 100 block of Eagle Lane in New Madrid County.
When crews arrived, they say they found a mobile home on fire that had already become fully involved. Firefighters found a person dead inside the home.
At this time, DPS said the identity of the person is unconfirmed.
According to New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle, he believes the person was a woman and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Officers say personnel were on the scene until 10:55 a.m. extinguishing and helping with the investigation.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, New Madrid County Coroner and New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department are investigating. Sikeston DPS Fire Division was assisted by the Matthews Fire Department, New Madrid Fire Department, Scott County Rural Fire Department and New Madrid County Ambulance Service.
