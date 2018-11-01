Flash flooding causing road closures in KY

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Overnight and early morning heavy rainfall is causing some roads to be closed due to flash flooding in Carlisle County, Kentucky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KFYTC) says the following roads are closed:
Carlisle County
- KY 80 is CLOSED at the 2.8 mile marker at the west edge of Arlington KY
- 1820 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 3mm
Fulton County
- KY 94 is CLOSED at the 7 to 11mm south of KY 311 in the Dip area south of Hickman
Lyon County
- KY 1943/Skinframe Creek Road is CLOSED at the 3.4mm
McCracken County
- KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection
- KY 1014/Houser Road is closed between Clarkline Rd and KY 994/Old Mayfield Road
- KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the KY 1014/Houser Road intersection
KYTC crews are checking other highways for obstructions blocking roads and flooded roadways.
Crews are reporting that fallen leaves could make for potentially hazardous driving conditions.
The fallen leaves are floating on top of water, which is making the leaves to appear they are stuck to the pavement, but they are actually on top of the water that has backed out onto the edge of the pavement.
Drivers are urged to use extreme caution during the morning commute.
With the ground saturated across the Heartland and more rain falling more flash flooding, fallen trees and limbs, and other debris on the road drivers are asked to slow down and be cautious.
