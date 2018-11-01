First Alert Thursday Outlook

The strong low pressure area that brought heavy rains and strong winds is lifting off to the northeast at mid-day…so we’re getting a lull in the rainfall. However, satellite and radar trends indicate the ‘upper level’ part of the system will move in from the southwest this afternoon…..with more clouds and areas of mainly light rain. The best chance of rain this afternoon and evening will be northwest (e.g. MO and IL) but some patchy light rain and drizzle is possible in KY, TN and the Bootheel as well. It will continue chilly and breezy but not as windy as this morning. We should finally be drying out overnight, and the next few days look drier (though perhaps not completely dry.)