First Alert Thursday Outlook

The strong low pressure area that brought heavy rains and strong winds is lifting off to the northeast at mid-day…so we’re getting a lull in the rainfall. However, satellite and radar trends indicate the ‘upper level’ part of the system will move in from the southwest this afternoon…..with more clouds and areas of mainly light rain. The best chance of rain this afternoon and evening will be northwest (e.g. MO and IL) but some patchy light rain and drizzle is possible in KY, TN and the Bootheel as well. It will continue chilly and breezy but not as windy as this morning. We should finally be drying out overnight, and the next few days look drier (though perhaps not completely dry.)
A weakening system is indicated tomorrow….with a slight chance of rain showers gradually fizzling as the system moves east into the Heartland. Football Friday still looking cool and mainly rain-free. For the weekend- Saturday looks like the nicest day….as our next system will be approaching by Sunday afternoon and evening. Right now looks like we’ll have a bit more rainfall Sunday night into Monday as another low pressure area moves through the region.
