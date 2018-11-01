First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Major system moving overhead this morning will gradually spin off to the northeast today….with slowly improving conditions. Strong winds and heavy rains are affecting much of the region this morning. Radar estimates show over 3 inches in some sections (24 hours). As the low moves away later this morning rain will get lighter and more scattered…and winds will gradually decrease as well. However, it will still be a chilly and damp day with temps stuck right around 50°. Note that temps in the 60s in parts of TN and KY this morning will fall into the 50s as winds become northerly later this morning.
A weak system will push in from the west on Friday with a weakening chance of rain showers. Right now it looks like the best chance of rain Friday will be over our western counties, with rain chances decreasing east of the Mississippi. Otherwise it will probably be mostly cloudy and coolish…but obviously not as bad as today. And the upcoming weekend continues to look better…with partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. Our next stronger system looks to swing out of the southwest again on Monday…with another wet day in store with more widespread rainfall again.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.