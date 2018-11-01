First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A weak system will push in from the west on Friday with a weakening chance of rain showers. Right now it looks like the best chance of rain Friday will be over our western counties, with rain chances decreasing east of the Mississippi. Otherwise it will probably be mostly cloudy and coolish…but obviously not as bad as today. And the upcoming weekend continues to look better…with partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. Our next stronger system looks to swing out of the southwest again on Monday…with another wet day in store with more widespread rainfall again.