First Alert: More rain on the way

(KFVS) - A major system is moving out way. It will gradually spin off to the northeast today with slowly improving conditions.
Brian Alworth says strong winds and heavy rains are affecting much of the region this morning.
Radar estimates show more than three inches in some sections. As the low moves away later this morning rain will get lighter and more scattered and winds will gradually decrease as well.
However, it will still be a chilly and damp day with temps stuck right around 50 degrees.
Note that temps in the 60s in parts of TN and KY this morning will fall into the 50s as winds become northerly later this morning.
