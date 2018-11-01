Don't make these big life insurance blunders

Yet some people get talked into permanent policies when they all they need is term life, says Jason Speciner, a certified financial planner in Fort Collins, Colorado. Building cash value inside a policy can sound appealing, but fees and the agent's commission eat away at returns. Instead of pouring money into a permanent policy, max out savings in tax-advantaged retirement accounts. If there's money left over for long-term investing, a low-cost index fund will probably produce better returns than life insurance, he says.