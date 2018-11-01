Caruthersville, MO man with firearm charge sentenced to 87 months

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A man from Caruthersville, Missouri has been sentenced to prison according to officials at the United States Attorney’s Office.
Officials said Zachary R. Walker, 34 was sentenced to 87 months, about seven years, imprisonment on one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Walker appeared before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr.
Walker admitted on July 31 that when officers arrived at a home in Caruthersville on Dec. 7, 2017 with an arrest warrant for Walker and a search warrant for the residence.
Officials said at that time Walker ran out the back door and was detained. They got a second search warrant for the home.
Officers searched the home and said they found a Para-USA .45 caliber piston in a container in a bedroom closet.
Officials with the State Attorney’s office said by his plea, Walker admitted he was in possession of the firearm before he fled the Caruthersville home.
Walker has prior convictions for sale of a controlled substance in Pemiscot County and possession of cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of MDMA with the purpose to deliver in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
This case was investigated by the Caruthersville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Keith D. Sorrell handled the prosecution for the Government.
